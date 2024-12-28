Ustad Hotel re-release: Dulquer Salmaan's iconic Malayalam drama to hit big screens again in January 2025

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen playing the lead role in the blockbuster movie Lucky Bhaskar, directed by Venky Atluri. Now, the actor is once again returning to the big screen with his iconic movie Ustad Hotel.

The 2012 movie, starring DQ in the lead role, is set to re-release in PVR INOX theaters on January 3, 2025. The film, directed by Anwar Rasheed, was officially announced to be hitting the big screen once again by the official page of PVR Theaters.

In an Instagram post shared by them, they stated, “When passion meets tradition, the flavors of success come alive! Relive Faizi’s emotional journey on the big screen once again! Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 3!”

See the official post here:

For those unaware, Ustaad Hotel is a Malayalam comedy-drama film starring Dulquer Salmaan , Thilakan, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film focuses on Faizi, a young man who studied to become a chef in Switzerland after lying to his father.

When the truth comes to light, his father seizes his passport, preventing him from taking up a job in the UK as a chef. In retaliation, Faizi leaves his home and begins living with his grandfather, a well-known chef and hotel owner.

The new setting and his job at the hotel give him a fresh perspective on life, helping him find a new path to survival and giving his previously wayward life a deeper meaning. Besides the lead cast, the movie also features actors like Siddique, Assim Jamal, Mamukkoya, Kunchan, Jayaprakash, Manian Pillai Raju, Praveena, and many more in key roles.

The movie, directed by Anwar Rasheed, was penned by writer-director Anjali Menon and is considered one of the most prominent films in the New-Gen cinema movement of Malayalam movies. The film was dubbed and released in Telugu as Janatha Hotel and was even remade in Kannada as Gowdru Hotel, starring Rachan Chandra, Vedhika, and Prakash Raj in 2017.

Moving forward, Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for his next film titled Kaantha . The Tamil movie is said to be a period venture, with Bhagyashri Borse playing the female lead. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

