Shyam Benegal passes away at 90: Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi mourn demise of legendary filmmaker and offer heartfelt condolences

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90 on December 23 while undergoing treatment for a chronic kidney-related ailment. Following the news of his death, celebrities from across the country took to social media to mourn his loss. South stars Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi also extended their condolences to his family.

Kamal Haasan shared his grief over Shyam Benegal's passing. He said India lost its most humane storyteller and also spoke of losing a guru. Kamal praised how the filmmaker portrayed real India through his films and pointed out that he made people appreciate the ordinary while tackling important social issues.

"India has lost the most humane storyteller of our time, and I’ve lost a guru. Through his lens, Shyam Benegal brought real India to the screen, making us love the ordinary while tackling profound social subjects. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who cherished his art," the Vikram actor's note read.

Chiranjeevi expressed deep sadness over the passing of Shyam Benegal. He wrote, "He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India’s greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab’s masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema."

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed their grief over the passing of the veteran filmmaker and offered condolences to his family.

PM Modi wrote, “His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Shyam Benegal was one of the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema who bagged 18 National Awards over the years due to his exceptional work.

