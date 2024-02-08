'I'm back to this family movie genre': Jayam Ravi about his next Siren

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi attended the special audio launch of his upcoming film Siren on February 7. The event was also graced by Dasara star Keerthy Suresh along with the ensemble cast and crew members.

Jayam Ravi attended Siren music launch event

During the event, Jayam spoke about his film and how it can be a game-changer for him. He also said that the film has a strong emotional connection that all families will love and he's happy to be back in family drama films after doing many action flicks.

Jayam also heaped praise on Siren director Anthony Bhagyaraj lauding his creativity and love for cinema. The film stars Jayam Ravi as a convict serving jail time for murder, with Keerthy Suresh portraying the leading lady.

More about Siren

The film also stars Anupama Parameshwaran , Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi in significant roles. Siren is all set for theatrical release on February 16, 2024.

While GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer, Selva Kumar SK serves as the cinematographer, the editing is helmed by Ruben, and the film has been produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar.

Jayam Ravi's upcoming films

The popular actor who was last seen in the suspense thriller Iraivan alongside Nayanthara and Rahul Bose is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thug Life helmed by legendary Mani Ratnam.

As per new reports, the Agilan actor will be shooting his portion along with Kamal Haasan in Chennai where the complete cast and crew will be present along with them. Buzz is strong that after completing portions from the Chennai schedule the ensemble cast and crew of the upcoming magnum opus will fly to Serbia where the climax and other portions will be shot simultaneously.

Jayam Ravi is also shooting simultaneously for his upcoming projects titled Brothers and Genie.

