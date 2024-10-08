Nayanthara upcoming movies: Test, Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2, Thani Oruvan 2 and more

Nayanthara or Lady Superstar is one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema. The actress has several blockbuster films to her name and has a huge fanbase across the globe. Nayanthara was seen last December in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food in 2023, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa.

If you are an ardent fan of Nayanthara, waiting to see her create magic onscreen then we have got you covered. Pinkvilla has curated a list of Nayanthara’s upcoming movies that are highly anticipated and much-awaited. So, what are you waiting for? Delve right into the article.

Nayanthara Upcoming Movies

1. Test

The first on the list of upcoming projects of Nayanthara is Test. The upcoming Tamil film, directed by S.Sashikanth in his directorial debut features Siddharth and R Madhavan in the central roles. As per several reports, Test would be a sports drama movie that would focus on three individuals whose worlds collide during a cricket match that forces them to make life-changing difficult decisions.

In January, the makers announced the wrap-up of the film’s shooting and shared a video. Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of Kumudha in the upcoming film. As per the latest reports, the Test will be released directly on the OTT platform. However, there has been no official confirmation on this by the makers yet.

2. Mannangati Since 1960

Another much-awaited upcoming film of Nayanthara is Mannangati Since 1960. Directed by Dude Vicky, the film reunites Nayanthara and Yogi Babu after Kolamaavu Kokila and Airaa. Besides the duo, Mannangati Since 1960 will feature Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Judging by the motion poster, Mannangatti Since 1960 is anticipated to be a period film. The promo shows Nayanthara's eyes and visuals of the Angel of Justice and old coins. However, other details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.

3. Mookuthi Amman 2

After her 2020 hit film Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara is all set to reprise her role in the sequel with director Sundar C. It is pertinent to mention that the first part was directed by RJ Balaji. As per a report in India Today, Mookuthi Amman 2’s team promised that the premise of the second part will be different from part 1.

Further, the report claims that Mookuthi Amman 2 will be a divine fantasy, produced on a massive budget by Vels Film International, Rowdy Pictures, and Avni Cinemax and co-produced by IVY Entertainment and B4U Motion Pictures.

4. Thani Oruvan 2

Although announced more than a year ago, the sequel to Thani Oruvan has been seeing delays. On the eighth anniversary of the crime thriller, filmmaker Mohan Raja officially announced a sequel that reunites him with Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Thani Oruvan follows the story of a battle between good and evil. The plot focuses on an honest police officer and an intellectual antagonist, played by Siddharth Abhimanyu. While Jayam Ravi played ADP Mithan IPS, Nayanthara was seen in the role of Mahima, a forensic specialist, and Mithan's love interest.

5. Dear Students

Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly have joined hands once again for the Malayalam film, Dear Students. The announcement was made by the duo in April, this year. Directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly will also co-produce the film. Before Dear Students, the couple worked together in Love Action Drama in 2019.

6. Kavin 08 (tentative title)

Last but not least is Kavin 08 in which Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen with Kavin. Helmed by Vishnu Edavan in his directorial debut, this romantic movie generated much excitement when several behind-the-scenes photos from Nayanthara's film went viral recently. However, not much is revealed about the film.

Advertisement

Do not forget to tell us which Nayanthara’s upcoming movie are you most excited about in the comments.

ALSO READ: 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty shares his joy over Kantara's double win at the prestigious ceremony