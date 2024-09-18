In PICS: Nayanthara shares sweet kiss with husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday; says, 'I love you beyond words...'

Nayanthara husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has turned a year older today, September 18. To celebrate his special day, the Jawan actress took to her Instagram handle to pen a special note for him. Along with the emotional message, she shared some mushy photos from their dinner date.

In the photos, Nayanthara can be seen sharing a sweet kiss with her husband Vignesh Shivan during their date night. The couple could not take their eyes off of each other while posing for the cameras.

Sharing the photos, Nayanthara wrote, "Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam (sic)."

Soon after she made the post, her fans took to her comments section to share their reactions. A fan wrote, "She is lucky. No no he is lucky noooo both are luckys yeah," while another commented, "He is a lucky man.."



Nayanthara and Vignesh are one of the most sought-after couple in the Indian film industry. The couple never misses a chance to showcase their love for one another via their social media handles. For the unversed, Nayanthara first met with Vignesh on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015.

The couple then made their first public appearance together in 2017 in Singapore at an awards show. In the same event, Vignesh Shivan thanked Nayanthara after receiving the Best Director award. After a few years of dating, the two got engaged in 2021 in a private ceremony.

In 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Chennai. Several notable guests including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Jayam Ravi and others were in attendance at the wedding. Jawan director Atlee was also amongst the many guests who attended Nayanthara's wedding.

Soon after tying the knot, the couple announced the birth of their twin sons in October 2022. Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed baby boys via surrogacy and named them Uyir and Ulagam.

