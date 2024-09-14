PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s kids, Uyir and Ulag, look all grown up as they pose while their parents shower them with love

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved celeb parents, who have never shied away from sharing a glimpse of their lives with their fans. The duo are parents to their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, and they frequently share the pictures of their little ones on social media. Recently, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara dropped some candid snapshots of their sons and it is all things special.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vignesh Shivan dropped pictures of their sons, Uyir and Ulag, who can be seen wearing night suits in green and blue hues. The two can be seen trying to stand holding a big glass window, and they were sunkissed. Moreover, both appeared all grown up as they turned and gave a smile to the camera.

Check out the pictures here:

Despite being a top-of-the league actress, Nayanthara ensures she spends more than sufficient time with her children. The diva has been simply nailing the art of multitasking and it is quite evident from her social media posts.

For instance, back on August 12, 2024, the diva had shared a few pictures with her husband, Vignesh Shivan and their kids, as the four of them enjoyed some quality time before she would fly out for her work commitments.

Prior to this, in one of her Instagram stories, Nayanthara had shared a very special picture with both her sons, as the trio could be seen enjoying some time together in the lap of nature. The actress’ twins could be seen exploring flowers and leaves quite intriguingly for the first time.

Well, in some other pictures that she had shared, the Annapoorani actress can be seen walking down in a huge garden with her husband and their kids and enjoying some blissful moments of tranquility with one another.

On the work front, Nayanthara has tons of projects piled up for her in the pipeline. This includes Test, Toxic, Dear Students, Bull and Mannangatti Since 1960.

