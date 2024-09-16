WATCH: Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan helps his gorgeous lady in black take photos with paparazzi

Nayanthara and Vignesh made everyone ‘aww’ as the couple made their royal entry at the SIIMA 2024 in Dubai. The power couple exuded power couple vibes as they twinned in black. Her fans surrounded Nayanthara as she was about to enter the event, wanting to take pictures with her. At the same time, Vignesh made heads turn as he set the bar high with this gesture. Check out the video below to know what he did!

Vignesh stopped for a moment on the red carpet and clicked Nayanthara’s pictures in one of the paps’ phones as his wife posed with her fans and well-wishers.

Awestruck by Nayanthara's look, Vignesh Shivan turned photographer for her. What a sweet and romantic gesture, right? Talking about the duo's outfits, they brought their best fashion game at the event. Nayanthara looked oh-so-beautiful and opted for a sheer black saree adorned with feathered details.

Mentioning her look from last night, we cannot forget the lovely full-sleeve blouse that added a contemporary touch to her saree. The ruffled detail at the end of her sleeves has to be the highlight of the fit.

Nayanthara’s look with proper styling can be your go-to outfit for several occasions like a cocktail party or even a romantic dinner with your bae. To complete her look, the Nayanthara paired her fit with statement diamond earrings and a classy bun hairstyle. While her dearest husband complimented her and went for an all-black format suit. It is worth mentioning that Nayanthara was honored with the Best Actor award for her compelling performance in Annapoorani.

On the work front, the Jawan actress was last seen in Annapoorani in 2023. Next, the Lady Superstar has three exciting projects lined up. Nayanthara will be seen in Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, and Thani Oruvan 2, which are currently at different stages of production. Besides, the star also has Dear Students with Nivin Pauly in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is occupied shooting for Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

