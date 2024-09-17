THROWBACK: When Nayanthara refused to work in a Shah Rukh Khan film 10 years ago that went on to become a MASSIVE hit

Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film went on to become a blockbuster hit and shattered several box office records. However, did you know that Nayanthara could have made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan in a film that was released 10 years ago? Yes, you read that right.

Nayanthara was initially offered to make a special appearance in Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actress was approached by Rohit Shetty to feature in the hit song One Two Three Four. However, she had to decline the offer due to personal reasons. Later, Priyamani was roped in for the song.

Some reports suggest that Nayanthara’s breakup with Prabhudeva was the reason why she said no to the role. The song was choreographed by Prabhudeva’s brother Raju, giving her all the more reasons to turn down the offer.

However, 10 years later, she made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which featured Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The film also featured Priyamani in a prominent role alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Talking about her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara told Hello magazine that she had a great time. She said, "Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot... I was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry you know when a film is going to work and vice versa."

Nayanthara was last seen in the film Annapoorani, which was released on Netflix. Next, she will feature in the film titled The Test co-starring R Madhavan. The actress is also gearing up for the release of her romantic film co-starring Kavin and Mannangatti: Since 1960 directed by Dude Vicky. The film also features Yogi Babu in a prominent role.

