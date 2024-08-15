Independence Day 2024: Pawan Kalyan clicks selfie with daughter Aadya; Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and others send wishes to fans

It is that time of the year again when patriotic fervor is at an all-time high and every Indian is united. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, celebrities are quick to wish their fans and well-wishers. Let us look at some of the posts from our favorite South stars, including Megastar Chiranjeevi’s trip to his blood bank to commemorate this day.

Actor-politician and AP Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan was captured taking selfie with his daughter Aadya at the 78th Independence celebrations.

Talking about Independence Day 2024 celebration, like every year, Megastar Chiranjeevi paid a visit to his blood bank

Apart from being a terrific actor and star, Chiranjeevi is also known for his many charitable activities including a blood and eye bank in his name. On Independence Day, Chiranjeevi and his brother-in-law Allu Aravind visited the blood bank and hoisted the tricolor flag.

Allu Arjun’s kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha hoisted the flag.

Before arriving at the blood bank, Allu Aravind with his grandchildren, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, arrived at the producer’s Geetha Arts office to hoist the nation’s flag.

Kamal Haasan, known for his patriotism, posted a tweet, wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. The actor wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Today, as proud sons and daughters of our motherland, let us vow to dream bigger, work harder, and achieve the destiny of this great nation. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen!”

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to share a story, commemorating the day.

KGF star Yash took to Instagram to wish his fans a happy Independence Day. He wrote in his caption, “May the spirit of freedom continue to inspire generations to come.”

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu took to Instagram as well to share a graphic, celebrating Independence Day.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wished his fans a Happy Independence Day with a story on his Instagram account.

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day!

