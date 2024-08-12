Throwback: When Yash REACTED to his comparison with Prabhas and said ‘I will be the first...'

It is not wrong to say that Yash’s collaboration with Prashanth Neel for their blockbuster franchise KGF changed the dynamic of the Kannada film industry forever. KGF 1 and 2 emerged as commercial hits at the box office, garnering praise from the audience. The Raja Huli actor, a top pan-Indian celebrity now, once spoke about his comparisons with Prabhas.

In 2022, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yash reacted to being called the next Prabhas for Bollywood. The actor said, “I will be the first Yash; Prabhas is also a fantastic actor with all due respect.”

“I will take it as a compliment because of all that Prabhas has achieved,” he added. He also revealed how he always believed how to ‘be yourself’ and comparison is something he always avoids.

In yet another interview, the Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari actor opened up on Prabhas starrer Baahubali and showered praises on SS Rajamouli. He acknowledged that the blockbuster film gave the much-needed push to South films.

“People started becoming familiar with our dubbed films. It was long pending. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is needed. Baahubali gave that push,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in his upcoming film Toxic. The actor has already started filming for the Geetu Mohandas’ directorial and confirmed the exciting news by sharing a picture from the sets.

As per reports, the plot of Toxic will explore the dark world of the drug mafia in the 1950s. The upcoming film promises a gripping narrative showcasing Yash's powerful role. Toxic is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

However, Pinkvilla had earlier informed that the film might not be released on the announced date but no official confirmation has been made.

On the other hand, Prabhas has a list of exciting films in the pipeline. The first one is The Raja Saab, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD’s second Installment.

