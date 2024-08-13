'Spoilt rotten everyday by Megastar': Trisha Krishnan shares PIC savoring feast by Chiranjeevi on sets of Vishwambhara

Popular actress Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram to share a picture, depicting a grand feast arranged by the megastar on the sets of Vishwambhara. Sharing the picture, Trisha Krishnan wrote, “Being spoilt rotten every day by the megastar (Sic).”

Moreover, the Leo actress delighted all her fans by sharing a heartwarming throwback picture from the sets of her upcoming Telugu movie Vishwambhara. In the picture, the actress is seen posing for a happy photo with the team of the film including superstar Chiranjeevi.

Apart from Trisha and Chiranjeevi, we can also see Oscar winner MM Keeravani along with the project’s director Maliidi Vassish, producer V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and others. Check out the picture below!

While the Bhola Shankar actor is clad in regular denim paired with a casual shirt, Trisha is dressed in a full-sleeve denim shirt and black pants. The duo posed beside each other and looked lovely as always.

Earlier this year, the actress had taken to her social media to share pictures with the Megastar, where she mentioned that she is excited to be a part of the project. Further, she also shared a picture with Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan from the sets of the film.

For the unversed, Vishwambhara is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Maliidi Vassish. The socio-fantasy film stars Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mrunal Thakur, Vennela Kishore, and Kunal Kapoor, among others in pivotal roles.

It is pertinent to mention that Vishwambhara marks Trisha Krishnan's grand comeback to Tollywood after 8 years. In the film, Chiranjeevi will be playing the role of Dorababu, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman.

Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani is in charge of the music for this grand Maliidi Vassish's highly anticipated directorial. Due to extensive VFX work, the post-production of Vishwambhara is expected to be lengthy. The film is set to hit the big screens on Sankranti, in 2025.

How excited are you to see Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan together? Let us know in the comments.

