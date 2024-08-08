'Good films didn't come my way': When Allu Arjun opened up about not getting movies because he 'didn't look great'

Allu Arjun has always proved his worth as an actor with exceptional performances in films like Pushpa: The Rise, Sarrainodu, and Arya among others. Despite coming from a film family where his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah, and uncle Chiranjeevi were already well-known personalities, Allu Arjun struggled to get work in his initial days.

Yes, the actor once revealed that he did not get films after his debut because he did not look good. At a candid interaction at an event in Hyderabad, the Pushpa actor spoke about how his career didn’t amount to much till he starred in the 2004 romantic drama, Arya. Allu Arjun said, “Gangotri was a hit but I did not look good so good films didn’t come my way. The film was a blockbuster but it’s my failure as an artiste that I couldn’t make a mark. I went from 0 to -100, I was a nobody.”

Further, the actor said that his career took a turn when he attended the screening of Nithiin-starrer Dil with his friend. It was then director Sukumar approached Allu Arjun for Arya.

Recalling the incident, Allu Arjun said, “Sukumar was a debut director but I liked what he had written. Chiranjeevi also heard the script, I also received a shield from him when the film completed 125 days in theatres against all odds.”

The actor who recently celebrated 20 years since the release of the film praised the filmmaker and said, “If there’s one person in my life who has changed it forever and had the maximum impact, from Arya to Pushpa, it’s Sukumar. Irrespective of me delivering hits or flops, he is the one who helped me get on track to becoming an actor.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited pan-Indian film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The upcoming action-drama is the sequel to Sukumar-directorial Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021.

Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The action film revolves around a sandalwood smuggler who wants to rise to the ranks of his syndicate and locks horns with many opponents along the way.

Pushpa 2 will pick up right where the first installment ended, exploring the ongoing conflict between Pushpa Raj and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Originally set to hit theaters on August 15, the release date for Pushpa 2 has now been moved to December 6, 2024.

