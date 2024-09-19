Inside PIC: Nayanthara celebrates husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday near Burj Khalifa in Dubai with close friends

Nayanthara hosted a fun-filled birthday bash for husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in Dubai. The Jawan actress celebrated her hubby's birthday near Burj Khalifa with several close friends in attendance. Actor Kavin and director Nelson Dilipkumar were also part of Vignesh Shivan's birthday celebrations.

Nayanthara shared an inside photo from the bash on her social media account. In the photo, the actress was seen twinning in black with her husband along with their friends. For the untold, the celebrities traveled to Dubai to attend SIIMA 2024 and celebrated Shivan's birthday after the event.

Vignesh Shivan turned 39 years old on September 18 this year.

Take a look at the pic below:

Earlier, Nayanthara had shared photos with Vignesh Shivan after her romantic dinner. Along with them, she wrote a sweet and emotional note to her Vignesh. In the photos, Nayanthara was seen sharing a sweet kiss with her husband and posing happily for the camera with him.

Actress Nayanthara shared pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam (sic)."

Soon after posting it, her fans trailed in to exchange their reaction through comments. A fan wrote, "He gave the words in his lyrics- and keeping his promises! Stay blessed both you along with uyir and ulagam-!!"

Scroll down to see the post:

Nayanthara married Vignesh in presence of their loved ones in Chennai in the year 2022. Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh was witnessed by several A-listers, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Atlee, and Jayam Ravi, among many others.

Within a few months of their marriage, Nayanthara and Vignesh revealed the birth of their twin boys. The couple took their babies through surrogacy. They named their children Ulagam and Uyir.

