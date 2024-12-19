INSIDE PICS: Kalyani Priyadarshan posts star-studded series of moments from Keerthy Suresh’s wedding ft Nani, Atlee and more

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil entered wedlock this year as they tied the knot in Goa on December 12, 2024. As the wedding was nothing short of a festival, various stars attended the function and blessed the happy couple.

Now, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has unveiled some fantastic, star-studded pictures from the wedding day. In the series of images, the actress shared iconic moments from the wedding, featuring photographs taken with Nani and directors Nag Ashwin and Atlee.

In the post shared by the actress, Kalyani penned the caption, “Memories. #fortheloveofnyke. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, your wedding was as beautiful as your relationship and I love you guys so so much and so excited for your next chapter and if you guys ever release the images of me crying at how beautiful you both were, I will murder you.”

See the inside pictures from Keerthy Suresh’s wedding:

Talking about inside pictures, actress Keerthy Suresh also shared photos from her wedding as her former co-star and friend Thalapathy Vijay had made it to her marriage. The superstar was seen taking snapshots along with the happy couple as they exchanged pleasantries.

Thalapathy Vijay’s attendance at the wedding in Goa had gone viral earlier. The superstar and Keerthy Suresh had previously collaborated on two films, including Bairavaa and 2019’s Sarkar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Additionally, there was quite a buzz about Vijay’s appearance at the wedding. He attended the function along with actress Trisha Krishnan. Amidst dating rumors, the actors apparently traveled together to the wedding, which caused quite a stir on the internet.

Moving ahead, the newly-wed Keerthy Suresh is soon set to make her debut in Bollywood with the film Baby John. The movie, slated to be released on Christmas, aka December 25, 2024, features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, essaying the role of an action-packed police officer avatar and the father of a 6-year-old.

The film, directed by Kalees, is co-produced by Jawan director Atlee. The film itself is the adaptation of the latter’s 2016 movie Theri, starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.

On the other hand, Kalyani is also set to appear in various films, including Jayam Ravi’s Genie, Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, and an untitled movie bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan.

