Throwback to when Kalyani Priyadarshan REACTED to relationship rumors with superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal

Kalyani Priyadarshan is one of the rising stars of the generation. Daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and his ex-wife actress Lissy, the 31-year-old rose to fame with the 2022 film Hridayam. However, besides her professional career, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding her personal life, when people linked her up with her co-star Pranav Mohanlal. Throwback to the time when the actress addressed these speculations.

In an interview with Asianet, Kalyani cleared the air around rumors of dating Pranav Mohanlal. She clarified that considering the latter is more like her brother, and so there is no question of dating him.

Talking about Pranav, Kalyani praised him for being a person who has no secrets, a person with utmost simplicity.

She said, “Pranav is a person who has nothing to hide and has no secrets. He is an extremely simple person who can live under any circumstances. He is a person who feels complete in a t-shirt, a pair of jeans, and chappals. He is a role model for all the kids in their family circle.”

Well, this hasn’t been the first time that Kalyani had spoken about Pranav, citing how they were more like cousins, as they spent time together since childhood. In one of her interviews with Vanitha, the diva remembered introducing her co-actor as cousins all throughout her childhood.

She mentioned that her father, Priyadarshan, was good friends with Mohanlal, and that is how Pranav became a part of her friends’ circle.

Kalyani said, “With Appu, I shared a sibling bond. If you look at our old photographs, I think I have more photos with Appu than my own brother. Whenever he came to Chennai, I would introduce him as my cousin to my friends, as it was complicated to explain our relationship.”

Not just Kalyani, but even Mohanlal himself was once asked to address rumors about her dating his son Pranav.

Answering the buzz during a media interaction, Mohanlal simply dismissed it and reiterated how the two were just great friends, something he and Kalyani’s father, Priyadarshan, share with one another.

On the work front, Kalyani Priyadarshan has films like Genie, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, and an untitled Malayalam project planned out.

