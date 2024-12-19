Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil pose with their 'Icon' Thalapathy Vijay post Goan wedding; see dreamy pictures HERE

Keerthy Suresh and her longtime partner began a new chapter of their lives on December 12 after tying the knot in Goa. Several A-listers, including Trisha, Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay, and others, were part of the festivities. While fans eagerly awaited the official wedding pictures, Keerthy recently took to her Instagram to share the first photos with her Sarkar co-star.

In the first picture, Thalapathy Vijay is seen posing with the newlyweds after they exchanged vows. In the second photo, the couple shares a special moment with the Leo actor while shaking his hand.

Sharing the photos, Keerthy captioned the post, "When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir. With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban."

Soon after Keerthy Suresh made the post, fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user commented, "The most awaited pic," while another wrote, "So precious this. Always thalapathy Fan girl."



Earlier, a photo of Thalapathy Vijay from the wedding festivities of Keerthy Suresh and Antony went viral on social media. In the picture, the actor was seen posing with his bodyguards while donning an off-white veshti teamed with a matching shirt.



Meanwhile, Vijay flew to Goa with none other than his Ghilli co-star and close friend Trisha. The two were spotted taking a private chartered plane to attend the wedding festivities together. These visuals surfaced on the internet and further fueled their dating rumors.

The viral photos and videos showed the two actors going through security before their flight. Vijay looked dapper in a striped blue shirt while Trisha wore a simple white T-shirt. On the other hand, a crew and passenger list later confirmed they traveled together for Keerthy Suresh's destination wedding in Goa.

While several criticized them for secretly taking a flight together, a social media user defended them and wrote, "It’s a private flight to Goa for Keerthi’s wedding vennaingala! There are other passengers too."



Nonetheless, Keerthy Suresh is now happily married to her partner of 15 years and is actively promoting her upcoming film Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

