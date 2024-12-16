Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil seal their love with a kiss under the altar at their white wedding, see PICS

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with Antony Thattil on December 12 in the presence of their loved ones in Goa. The Baby John actress had earlier shared glimpses of her traditional South Indian wedding. Recently, she dropped photos from her dreamy white wedding, which grabbed everyone's attention. In the pictures, the couple is all smiles as they exchange vows for the second time.

In the first photo, Keerthy Suresh and Antony seal their love with a passionate kiss under the altar. In the following pictures, the couple is seen sharing candid moments with their loved ones before exchanging vows.

In one of the photos, Keerthy is seen walking down the aisle with her father. The actress looks both emotional and happy as she embarks on her forever journey with her longtime boyfriend. Their pet dog, Nyke, also makes a special appearance during their Christian wedding.

Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke."

Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Congrats my Kitty. Looking so cute, both of you." Meanwhile, another netizen commented, "Very very big congrats."

Take a look at the post below:

The Dasara actress earlier shared the first photos from her wedding ceremony and they looked absolutely magical.

Keerthy Suresh wore a stunning traditional South Indian bridal outfit for the special day. She chose a green and yellow silk saree with detailed intricate work. The saree's vibrant pallu added a beautiful contrast to the look. Her blouse perfectly matched the saree and featured traditional embellishments.

Keerthy completed her bridal look with layered gold necklaces and heavy jhumkas. She also wore a maang tika, bangles, and jasmine flowers in her hair.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tied the knot after being in a relationship of over 15 years. Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Atlee and others.

