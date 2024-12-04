Is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 facing major roadblock for THIS reason? Know the issue here

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, December 5. While fans cannot wait to watch this film in theaters, it has been reported that the 3D version will not be available. Yes, you read that right. Initially, the film was supposed to be released in IMAX 2D, 2D, and 3D formats in multiple languages.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the 3D version of Pushpa 2 was not ready. Due to this reason, the makers decided to skip the 3D release for this week. The film will be released in 2D versions across the country and worldwide tomorrow.

The report further mentioned that the 3D version would be released on December 13. By then, the 3D prints would be ready, and the exhibitors had been notified about this update.

A manager at a multiplex told the publication that they were initially set to show some 3D screenings of Pushpa 2. However, they were informed today about the delay, and those shows would now be in 2D.

According to the report, the person added that the price for these versions is higher due to the use of 3D glasses. Now, they will have to refund the difference to viewers. He mentioned that while this increased their workload, they were still excited to screen Pushpa 2. The advance booking for the film has also been excellent.

Amid the buzz around Pushpa 2, the Allu Arjun film faced legal issues over the increased ticket prices in Telangana. According to 123Telugu, a petition was filed in the state's High Court questioning the government's decision to allow higher ticket prices for the movie.

The petitioner argued that the ticket prices were too high and unjust. With the release just days away, this legal issue gained attention. The hearing took place today in the High Court. The court stated that halting the release at the last moment would not be appropriate.

The High Court has set the next hearing for two weeks. As of now, there are no legal obstacles to the film's release in Telangana.

