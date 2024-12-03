Is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 cleared for release in Telangana amid ticket hike controversy? Here's what we know

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens in the next two days, on December 5. Amid the excitement surrounding the film, the Allu Arjun starrer landed in legal trouble over hiked ticket prices in Telangana. According to a 123Telugu report, a petition was filed in the state's High Court challenging the government's decision to allow increased ticket prices for the movie.

As per the report, the petitioner argued that the prices were very excessive and unfair. With the release of Pushpa 2 just days away, the legal issue caught significant attention. However, the hearing took place today in the High Court. The court stated that stopping the release at the last moment would not be appropriate.

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for two weeks from now. Therefore, there are no legal barriers to the film's release in Telangana anymore.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently took to his X handle to express gratitude to the Telangana government for allowing a hike in ticket prices. He wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to the Government of Telangana for their support through the approval of ticket hikes and the new GO. Your thoughtful decision fosters the growth of Telugu cinema."

He also thanked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his support. He said it strengthens the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun further thanked Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for his valuable contributions.



The Telangana government had approved the hike in ticket prices for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. According to reports, a special benefit show will also be held at 9:30 PM on December 4 with tickets priced at Rs 800.

On the other hand, single-screen theaters will see a ticket price increase of Rs 150 from December 5 to December 8. From December 9 to December 16, the hike will be Rs 105.

For multiplexes, the ticket prices will rise by Rs 200 from December 5 to December 8. From December 9 to December 16, the price will increase by Rs 150. Additionally, special shows have been scheduled at 1 am and 4 am.

