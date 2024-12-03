'When RRR emerged as the biggest blockbuster...': Allu Arjun's speech to witness Pushpa 2 become a big hit goes viral

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for its grand release in theaters worldwide on December 5. Ahead of its premiere, the makers organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad where the entire cast and crew were in attendance. At the event, Allu Arjun took a moment to express his gratitude to his fans and recall the time when Pushpa became a success.

Allu Arjun said that when Baahubali gained worldwide fame they felt it was a victory for Telugu cinema. He also mentioned that when RRR became a huge hit internationally, it made them proud to see their cinema recognized globally. He added that Pushpa 2 received the same love and support from all over the country.

"When Baahubali got the fame it has, we felt it as our own cinema, Telugu cinema. When RRR emerged as the biggest blockbuster on international platforms, that is when we felt it was our cinema again that made us Telugu people proud. After those movies, I can tell Pushpa 2 got the same love and affection from all over the country," Allu Arjun said, as quoted by Gulte.

During his speech, he also expressed that without Sukumar both the Pushpa films wouldn't have worked. He mentioned that everyone involved dedicated themselves to providing the best product and entertainment. Allu Arjun said that calling their effort "hard work" would be an understatement. He believed that their sincerity touched the audience's hearts and led to the popularity of the film.

Allu Arjun concluded his speech by sharing that he wants to make his fans and everyone in the country proud by making Pushpa 2 a success.

Recently, the Pushpa 2 actor took to his Instagram handle to share behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his film. In the clip, the actor can be seen shooting for the key scene under the direction of Sukumar. Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, "Making of #Pushpa2TheRule."

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the star cast of Pushpa 2 includes Fahadh Faasil in a lead role.

