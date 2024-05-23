Is Shruti Haasan single or committed? Salaar actress makes big revelation in THIS video

Actress Shruti Haasan has finally spilled the beans on her relationship status amid speculations about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Yes! you read that right. Ms Haasan took to her Instagram story to talk about her personal life with her fans in a candid Q&A session today (May 23). Read the whole story to know more.

Is Shruti Haasan single or committed? Actress makes revelation

Shruti Haasan conducted a candid interactive Q&A session with her Instagram followers this morning while traveling in Mumbai. The Saalar actress addressed several queries from her fans and followers including her preference for online or offline shopping, where she is currently, her best friend, and much more.

But what caught everyone's eyes was when the Saalar actress finally broke the silence on her current relationship status amid speculations about her breakup with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

While answering fans' questions on whether she is single or committed, Shruti did not shy away from openly addressing it. Talking along the same lines, the Luck actress said, “I don’t like answering these questions but I am entirely single, I am willing to mingle, only working and enjoying my life. Bye, Enough.’’

Check out the video below!

Further, Shruti also talked about one of her most awaited movies, Dacoit. Reacting to a question about what is special about the film, she said,'' It's so special, I don't even know where to begin and I am so excited for this and for all of you to see it. Love the team, love everyone and I am just super, super, super, super stoked''.

This for sure has increased fans' excitement around the film's release.

What's next for Shruti Haasan?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti Haasan is all set to start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth. Last seen opposite Prabhas in Salaar Part:1 Ceasefire, she had confirmed in March that she is simultaneously working on two projects for now.

Apart from Coolie, Shruti will also be seen in Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh. As per reports, the plot revolves around the journey of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. Dacoit marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo and is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda. The action drama is anticipated to be released towards the end of this year. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

