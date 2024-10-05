Is Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijay Kumar getting married for 4th time to choreographer Robert? Here's the TRUTH

Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar who had recently hit the headlines owing to her marriage rumors with choreographer Robert has once again made heads turn as she debunked her wedding speculations. Yes, you are right! The popular actress shared the promo for her upcoming film MRS & MR where she can be seen with choreographer Robert Raj. Check out the promo of her upcoming film below!

For the unversed, the speculations around her marriage started when she shared two pictures on her social media which featured Vanitha Vijayakumar proposing to Robert for marriage. Sharing the heartwarming picture. The text on the pictures said, “Save the date, October 5, 2024, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Robert.”As soon as she shared the pictures, fans went crazy and started congratulating her for her new beginning in life.

For the unversed, Vanitha Vijayakumar is the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar and the half-sister of Arun Vijay. She first got married in 2000. After that, she exchanged wedding vows with actor Akash with whom she shares two children. Everything was going smoothly but fate had different plans and the couple ended their marriage in 2005.

The divorced couple had split custody of their children after a lengthy legal battle with her son eventually moving in with his grandfather and then with his father Akash. Following this, in 2007, Vanitha re-entered wedlock with a businessman called Anand Jay Rajan with whom she has a daughter. However, once again her marriage ended in divorce in 2012 with the father gaining custody of his daughter. The actress alleged that her relationship with her second husband was affected due to her dispute with her father which led to Rajan being indirectly involved in the controversy.'

Advertisement

Following her second divorce, the actress had been in a relationship with her Robert Raj. The couple had been dating for some time and even worked together in the 2015 film MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal. However, the couple had ended their relationship back in 2017. The actress later transitioned her faith from Hinduism to Buddhism and revealed that she had been suffering from depression for more than 10 years.

After that, Vanitha Vijayakumar dated Peter Paul, a photographer. After a few years of dating, they married which led to Peter's wife Elizabeth filing a police case against the couple for not getting an official divorce before getting married again. However, Vanitha’s marriage with Peter ended in 2020 under mutual consent.

ALSO READ: Jayam Ravi makes a BIG announcement; fans send 'congratulation' messages