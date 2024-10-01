4th marriage for Vanitha Vijayakumar with choreographer Robert? Bigg Boss Tamil fame DROPS update

Vanitha Vijayakumar, a well-known personality and an actress for many years is all set to tie the marriage knot with choreographer Robert. In a save-the-date post shared by the actress on her Instagram story, the former announced her wedding is set to happen on October 5, 2024.

The soon-to-be husband of the actress is popular choreographer and actor Robert Raj, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. This wedding would also mark it to be the 4th marriage for Vanitha.

Check out the official post shared by Vanitha Vijayakumar:

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar and the half-sister of Arun Vijay, first got married in 2000. She had then married actor Akash with whom she has two children. However, their marriage ended in 2005.

Following a lengthy legal discourse, the divorced couple had received the split custody of their kids with her son eventually moving in with his grandfather and later with his father Akash.

Cut to 2007, Vanitha re-entered wedlock with a businessman called Anand Jay Rajan with whom she has a daughter. However, once again her marriage ended in divorce in 2012 with the father gaining custody of his daughter. The actress alleged that her relationship with her second husband was affected due to her dispute with her father which led to Rajan being indirectly involved in the controversy.

Following her second divorce, the actress had been in a relationship with her now-fiance Robert Raj. The couple had been dating for some time and even worked together in the 2015 film MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal. However, the couple had ended their relationship back in 2017. The actress later transitioned her faith from Hinduism to Buddhism and revealed that she had been suffering from depression for more than 10 years.

Advertisement

By 2020, Vanitha Vijayakumar had gotten into a relationship with Peter Paul, a photographer who was already married and had kids. The actress and the latter got married which even led Peter’s wife Elizabeth to file a police case against the couple for not getting an official divorce before marrying again.

However, Vanitha’s marriage with Peter also ended in 2020 under mutual consent. Now, the actress is once again set to enter wedlock with her former boyfriend Robert Raj.

ALSO READ: Amid relationship rumors, is Silambarasan TR set to tie the knot with co-star Nidhhi Agerwal? Here’s what we know