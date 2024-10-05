Jayam Ravi makes a BIG announcement; fans send 'congratulation' messages

Amidst his divorce controversy with his wife Aarti, Jayam Ravi has announced his upcoming film JR 34 (tentative title). The Ponniyin Selvan actor has teamed up with Dada fame director Ganesh K Babu for his next project.

The filmmaker shared the poster on his official social media account and unveiled a captivating poster. Besides, he wrote, "Excited to share the announcement poster of my next film as the director of #JR34. I would like to personally thank @actor_jayamravi sir @Jharrisjayaraj sir and @Screensceneoffl for this opportunity. Thanks to everyone who made this possible!" . Apart from the director, Jayam Ravi also shared the poster on his Twitter. Check out the poster below!

Featuring Jayam Ravi in a striking and unique avatar, the movie's first poster has already generated buzz. According to the picture, Ravi's character has two sides, hinting that they will soon be revealed. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information, as the movie promises to reveal Ravi in a new light. Moreover, the poster features two shades of Jayam Ravi's character, with a graphic resembling that of a torn page from a book. The actor looks serious, hinting that the film will be based on an intense subject.

As soon as the news was announced, people started sending congratulatory messages to the actor. Check out the fans reactions below!

Moreover, as per reports, the shooting of JR 34 is all set to start soon. Popular composer Harris Jayaraj will be scoring the music, adding to the excitement around the film's release.

The movie will be produced by Screen Space Media Entertainment PVT LTD, who have already collaborated with Jayam Ravi twice before. As per another report on OTT Play, JR 34 will be produced on a large scale and the cast and crew of the movie will be revealed shortly by Screen Scene Media.

It is pertinent to mention that the announcement poster of JR 34 has come at a point when Jayam Ravi has been grabbing headlines owing to his separation from his wife Aarti. According to a Filmibeat report, the actor recently claimed that he had been mistreated by his wife and her mother. Further, Jayam Ravi shared that he had not used the messaging app WhatsApp for six years due to his wife’s scrutiny of every message he received.

For the unversed, Jayam Ravi announced his separation from his wife Aarti on September 9 and shared a long note on his social media. In his post, the actor shared that while this decision was a painful one for him and Aarti, the duo took it only after much consideration.

Following this, Aarti also shared her side of the story and said that the divorce announcement was done without her knowledge or consent.

