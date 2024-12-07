Allu Arjun gives tight hug to his kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha as he unwinds amid Pushpa 2’s theatrical run

Allu Arjun has been reigning high on success with his latest release, Pushpa 2. The film has surpassed many previous records and audiences have received it with an outpouring amount of love. Amid all the appreciation coming his way, the actor chose to relax and unwind himself in the company of his little ones, Ayaan and Arha.

Allu Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt snapshot of Allu Arjun and their kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. The doting dad could be seen giving a tight hug and cuddling with his little ones, who giggled out loud.

Check out the picture here:

Right on the day of Pushpa 2’s release, AA had received one of the most special achievements of his life when his son Ayaan penned a special letter to her, appreciating his hard work and performance.

The little one called his dad his ‘forever hero’ no matter what and added that he was the proudest son in the world, wishing Allu Arjun all the love and luck for his next release.

Take a look at the letter here:

Sharing the affectionate letter on his social media account, Allu Arjun wrote, “Touched by my son Ayaan’s love. One of my biggest achievements by far. Lucky to have such love (he is a child so pls pardon some parts of exaggerations).”

Back on December 3, Ayaan and his sister Arha had taken center stage during a promotional event for Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. The sibling duo looked adorable as they entertained everyone with their cute banter.

However, what grabbed attention was the moment when Ayaan imitated one of his dad’s dialogues from the film and even copied his iconic signature gesture with his hands, proving that he is indeed Allu Arjun Jr.

Watch the glimpse here:

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 marked the sequel to the 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise. Besides Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also reprised their key roles in the film.

The film is all set to hit the Rs. 300 crore mark at the box office, breaking the records of several other high-earning films. After its theatrical run, the movie is expected to be aired on the OTT platform Netflix.

