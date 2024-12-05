Renukaswamy case: Karnataka government challenges Darshan Thoogudeepa’s interim bail order in HC

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Buzz surrounding Darshan Thoogudeepa’s interim bail being challenged has been making rounds for quite some time. The accused Kannada actor in the murder case of a 33-year-old fan, Renukaswamy, was released from jail on health grounds, with the interim bail awarded for just six weeks.

Now, the Karnataka government has filed a new petition in the High Court contesting this decision.

A Special Leave Petition has been filed by the Karnataka government in the High Court, challenging the interim bail granted to Darshan Thoogudeepa on October 30. This petition is expected to be heard as a new case either by the end of this week or early next week.

Back on November 16, the first reports of Darshan Thoogudeepa’s bail facing a challenge had surfaced. The Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, B. Dayanand, revealed that he would be contesting the decision to grant the accused actor interim bail.

In fact, there were rumors that the Home Department had acknowledged and accepted this proposal by the police commissioner and was working to have the bail canceled.

For those unacquainted, Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted interim bail after complaining of severe back pain. A medical diagnosis confirmed that he required immediate spine surgery.

In other news, actress Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused along with Darshan in the sensational murder case, pleaded in court for the dismissal of any "conspiracy theory" claims in her bail plea.

The actress’ lawyer revealed that Pavithra was deeply hurt by the inappropriate messages she had received from the deceased victim, Renukaswamy. However, the defense maintained that she was not involved in any conspiracy related to the assault and killing of the victim.

Her legal team further described the incident as a "stray occurrence" in Pavithra’s otherwise unblemished life and career, which had no prior criminal antecedents.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

