Renukaswamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa pleads with HC to extend his interim bail over impending spinal surgery

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

The case involving jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder of Renukaswamy continues to evolve with new updates emerging daily. Recently, the actor was granted interim bail for medical reasons, but the Karnataka government has since filed a petition to revoke it. As the final decision on the case remains pending, Darshan has now requested an extension of his bail.

As per the arguments presented by Darshan’s side of the counsel, the actor’s impending spinal surgery has not yet taken place. Since the medical procedure is crucial to his health, the actor has requested that his interim bail of six weeks be extended more, so that his surgery can take place within the stipulated time.

For the unversed, as per some earlier reports, the delay in the surgery for Darshan has been caused by his unstable vitals, especially his blood pressure shooting up to an alarming level caused by stress, making him medically unsound to be taken to the operating table.

The court has not yet heard the new plea from the accused, as it is currently adjourned. Meanwhile, another noteworthy development from the Karnataka government has come to light.

The body has challenged the erstwhile decision to award Darshan Thoogudeepa an interim bail in the first place, considering his direct involvement in the murder of the 33-year-old victim Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

The government’s new petition to the HC has now demanded that the interim bail be withdrawn at the earliest.

The other prime accused in the case, Darshan’s accomplice and fellow actress Pavithra Gowda also presented her side of arguments during the latest hearing for her bail.

The actress's lawyer contended that she has no history of previous offenses, suggesting that this incident seems to be just an isolated occurrence.

Moreover, her side of the lawyers also presented how there was no conspiracy theory on her part, and she was not directly responsible for the physical assault and resulting murder of Renukaswamy.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

ALSO READ: Akhil Akkineni’s fiancee Zainab Ravdjee makes appearance at Chay-Sobhita’s wedding; joins Akkineni clan for family picture