Did Mrunal Thakur charge THIS whopping amount as remuneration for Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit after replacing Shruti Haasan?

Mrunal Thakur has come on board the upcoming Telugu action drama Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh. The actress has replaced Shruti Haasan in the film, who had earlier stepped out of the project for reasons best known to her. While the first look of the Hi Nanna actress has already drawn attention, new reports about her alleged paycheck for the upcoming film have left jaws dropping.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Mrunal will be bagging a massive remuneration of Rs. 2.5 crore for her role. As per sources close to the actress, the character created for her in the movie will show her in a completely new, intense, and anger-driven avatar.

The actress will allegedly place her foothold firmly in the pan-Indian context with this project. Moreover, Dacoit also marks Mrunal’s return to South Indian films after some time, her last release being The Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda.

For the unversed, on December 17, the first look of Mrunal as the leading lady opposite Adivi Sesh in Dacoit was released on social media.

The buzz surrounding this new entrant began a day earlier when the makers of the film dropped an intriguing poster featuring Adivi with the leading lady, whose eyes alone were visible.

Fans wasted no time in guessing that it was none other than Mrunal who had joined the project as the heroine.

Advertisement

Take a look at the first look announcement here:

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Happy Birthday to our #DACOIT @AdiviSesh. On his special day, we introduce the one who betrayed him. His love. His enemy. Welcoming the talented @mrunal0801 on board.”

Coming to the plot of the film, it is said to revolve around the story of an angry convict who goes on a spree to seek revenge against his ex-girlfriend after being betrayed by her. For Mrunal, this marks her first venture into the action domain, promising fans a never-before-seen spectacle on-screen.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actor is reported by Deccan Chronicle. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Actor Bala’s wife Kokila REACTS to false allegations made against her husband by woman: ‘Mind your business…’