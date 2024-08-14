Is Mrunal Thakur part of Prabhas’ film based on Razakar Movement? Here’s what she has to say

Prabhas’ speculated next film titled Fauji (tentative) has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Directed by Hanu Raghavpudi, the movie was speculated to have Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. However, the actress has refuted casting rumors on social media.

Recently, Mrunal took to the comment section of a post shared on Instagram which talked about her being a part of Prabhas’ upcoming film. However, she quashed the rumors all wittingly with her response and said, “Sorry to be a vibe killer! Buttttt I’m not a part of this film.”

However, the scoop does not end here. Recent reports suggest that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be the leading lady opposite Prabhas. The diva has been roped in for the project and would begin the work after the release of her upcoming film Stree 2.

For the unversed, Shraddha had previously collaborated with Prabhas for the 2019 film Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it marked the Baahubali star’s Bollywood debut. Saaho received immense applause from the audience and earned big at the box office.

Interestingly, the speculations surrounding the leading lady opposite Prabhas’ in his upcoming film Fauji is not new. Back in July 2024, a report had suggested that Pakistani actress Sajal Aly was in consideration for the role in the film.

Earlier, during an event with the students at NIT Warangal, Hanu Raghavapudi had given a scintillating bit of information on his next project with Prabhas. The filmmaker had teased how the movie which was still under production would be a period action drama that would explore an alternate angle of history.

On the work front, Prabhas recently delivered a massive success globally with Nag Ashwin’s film Kalki 2898 AD. The film with its stellar star cast hit the right spots in the hearts of the audience.

Besides that, the actor quite recently announced his upcoming film called The Raja Saab which is a romantic horror-comedy film directed by Maruthi. The film would hit the theaters by April 2025.

