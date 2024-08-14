Suriya drops a hearty shoutout for Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming release Thangalaan: ‘This win will be…’

Chiyaan Vikram has left his fans awestruck with his unrecognizable avatar for his upcoming film Thangalaan. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 15, 2024. Ahead of the same, it is none than Suriya who extended a cheerful note for Chiyaan and the entire team of Thangalaan.

On his X account (formerly Twitter), Suriya dropped a scintillating poster of Thangalaan that featured Chiyaan Vikram looking unrecognizable in a tribal avatar. Along with it Suriya gave a shoutout to the film and hoped for its sure win at the box office. Suriya penned, “#Thangalaan…! THIS WIN WILL BE HUGE!!”.

Well, interestingly, Suriya’s post dedicated for Chiyaan Vikram’s film comes at a time when only days earlier, the latter was asked to react about having lesser number of fan following than Suriya or Ajith.

For the unversed, at the press conference for his film Thangalaan a few days back, Chiyaan Vikram faced an unwelcoming question by one of the journalists who openly commented that he had significantly lesser number of fan following than other actors including Suriya and Ajith Kumar.

In his response, Chiyaan had kept his cool and gave a swift reply saying, “That's because you don't know about my fans. Just come to the theater and see for yourself."

However the interaction did not end there. After this, yet another journalist shot up and openly claimed that Vikram’s name was not certainly on the list of the top actors at the moment.

This time too, the Sketch actor gave a thoughtful and calm answer and had responded, “Being in the top hero list isn’t important. What matters are the ordinary viewers. As far as I’m concerned, everyone is a fan of mine in some way.”

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan is directed by Pa Ranjith and features a stellar star cast including Malvika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Preeti Karan, Pasupathy and others. The film is aiming for a high opening score, amid its clash with several other films at the box office.

On the other hand, Suriya has his hands full with two projects in the pipeline, Kanguva releasing on October 10, 2024, followed by Suriya 44 (working title).

