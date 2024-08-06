When Prabhas broke THIS promise to SS Rajamouli on Baahubali’s release day and said, 'You go, you feel bad..'

Prabhas’ collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali franchise changed the dynamics of Indian cinema forever. It is safe to say that the actor-director duo delivered one of the biggest films that broke all records at the box office.

But are you aware that Prabhas was so nervous about the film’s release in 2015 that he broke his promise to Rajamouli? Yes, you read that right. It so happened that before Baahubali’s release, the Kalki 2898 AD actor told the RRR director that he would be by his side no matter what the response was on the film.

In 2018, when Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Rajamouli appeared for an episode of Koffee With Karan, the Rebel star said, “Rajamouli thought, ‘see whatever happens, we should be together because we worked so hard and emotionally we should be together.’ And I said ‘Yes, yes we should all be together.”

However, Prabhas was so nervous about Baahubali’s release that a day before the release, he flew to New Delhi. He called up Rajamouli and said, “See, I can’t come. I am too nervous. You go, you feel bad, you feel good. I am not coming. I am staying here (in Delhi). I am not going anywhere.”

Stepping into the conversation, Rana laughed and said unlike the original plan, where everyone was supposed to be together, they were in different cities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin was released on June 26 and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles.

As confirmed by the makers, the Rebel star will be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reprising his role as Bhairava. Next, the Salaar actor will be seen in Raja Saab, a Telugu romantic-comedy horror flick.

The film Raja Saab will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025. Apart from that, Prabhas will be collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the highly anticipated film Spirit. Moreover, he also has a period film with director Hanu Raghavapudi.

