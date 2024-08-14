THROWBACK: When Prabhas spilled beans about his rivalry with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun; ‘Every business has competition’

The South Indian cinema is often hailed for its core strength of maintaining unity among the actors. It is believed that this particular regional film industry works incredibly well as a unit, and there is rarely any competition between two artists.

However, it was Prabhas who once admitted the existence of rivalry between him and his contemporaries and explained how he handled it throughout his career.

Back in 2022 during an interview with DNA, Prabhas was asked about the close competition in terms of box office numbers of films when it comes to him and his contemporaries such as Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, three of whom are quite the peak names among pan-Indian actors.

Sharing his insight on the matter, Prabhas acknowledged frankly that rivalry does exist in cinema, as it does in most other businesses. However, now the exposure to such a matter is greater than before.

He had said, “Every business has competition, but another part if you take... As I’ve said, now you will see a lot of Indian films; it was always there. Now, the exposure is more.”

However, that is not the end of it all. The actor stated that, more than rivalry, he would like to focus on making Indian films “together from the North and South.”

Well, while Prabhas appears to be the most sought-after and popular actor at the moment, he has never let his success go to his head and has instead remained truly humble and grounded.

Advertisement

For instance, back in 2018 for an episode of the talk show Koffee With Karan, Prabhas joined in the conversations along with Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli. It was there when he recalled breaking a promise of Rajamouli after the release of the film Baahubali.

Sharing what had happened, Prabhas revealed how, despite promising SS Rajamouli that the entire team of Baahubali would be together on its release day, it was he who backed out at the last minute due to sheer nervousness.

On the work front, Prabhas recently delivered a success at the box office with Kalki 2898 AD. He has a bunch of projects lined up for him ahead, including Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam, The Raja Saab, and others.

ALSO READ: Venu Swamy lands himself in legal soup for predicting Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita’s split, while his wife Veena asks for expensive gift from actor