What is Prabhas' net worth in 2024? A look at Kalki 2898 AD actor's luxury lifestyle, house, car collection and more

Prabhas is a superstar of this generation and his recent hits at the box office add to his glory. He made his acting debut back in 2002 with the film Eeshwar. However, following Baahubali's success, he became one of the top actors in Indian cinema. His latest release Kalki 2898 AD featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, among others, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films with a collection of over Rs 1,200 crore approx worldwide. Not only is his fame as an actor sky-high, but his wealth is too. So, let's take a look at Prabhas' reported net worth in 2024 and his luxurious lifestyle here.

What is Prabhas' net worth in 2024?

Due to immense popularity and income, Prabhas has a staggering net worth as of 2024, which is much more than several Indian actors. Yes, you read it right. According to a report by Siasat, Prabhas has a net worth of Rs 241 crore in 2024. The actor has also featured on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list almost three times now.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the Kalki actor's net worth before doing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali was approximately Rs 124 crore, which is almost half of his net worth now. Due to the success of his films like Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali franchise and other films, Prabhas has managed to earn a luxurious life for himself. However, he likes to keep it simple and away from social media.

Moreover, Prabhas's name comes under the top Telugu stars with the highest net worth in the Indian film industry. Apart from him, actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Venkatesh Daggubati have the highest net worth.

What is Prabhas' salary per film?

By far, Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors and his primary source of income is through movies. After the massive success of Baahubali franchise, the actor increased his fee due to immense fame. According to media reports, the actor charges somewhat around Rs 100 crore per film. However, it keeps changing with different production houses.

Also, Prabhas walked home with Rs 120 crore for his film Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde. On the other hand, he was paid Rs 150 crore by the makers of Adipurush. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. However, there are no official records regarding the same.

According to the latest report, Prabhas charged Rs 80 crore for his film Kalki 2898 AD. Reports suggested that he initially quoted a remuneration of Rs 150 crore for the role.

Prabhas' top movies

Prabhas rose to fame following the success of Varsham in 2004. The romantic action film earned him several accolades and he continued to feature in several films including Chatrapathi, Mr. Perfect, Darling and more.

However, it was Baahubali that shot him to success. The first installment of the franchise titled Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and was one of the blockbuster films. Meanwhile, the sequel to Baahubali titled Baahubali 2: The Conclusion featuring Anushka Shetty opposite Prabhas released in 2017. These two films broke several box office records and became the highest-grossing Indian films of the time. For the unversed, he became the first pan-Indian star to receive such a global success.

Following Baahubali, Prabhas appeared in films including Saaho and Adipurush. Both films received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Nonetheless, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire marked his box office comeback in 2023. Then, he appeared in Kalki 2898 AD which again proved to be a major box office success.

Prabhas' houses and villas

According to reports, Prabhas lives in a lavish house situated in the Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. His property reportedly spreads across 84 acres and his house is worth approximately Rs 60 crore. Prabhas' lavish abode includes an indoor swimming pool, a garden space, top-notch interiors and a gym with imported equipment.

Apart from his lavish home in Hyderabad, Prabhas reportedly owns a place in Mumbai. He owns a house in Italy as well. Reportedly, the actor charges a rent of Rs 40 lakh per month for the house in Italy.

Prabhas' car collection

Prabhas is surely a fan of automobiles and he is a proud owner of a collection of luxury cars. From Rolls Royce to Range Rover, the actor reportedly has an array of cars parked at his home. According to Financial Express, Prabhas owns a Range Rover Sport which is approximately worth Rs 1 crore.

He also owns an Audi A6 worth Rs 60 lakh, Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 2 crore, BMW 7 Series worth Rs 2 crore, Jaguar XJL Portfolio worth Rs 1 crore and a Rolls Royce Phantom which is said to be worth Rs 8 crore.

Prabhas' upcoming movies

The Pan-India actor is gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film will also feature Malavika Mohanan. According to reports, he will also begin shooting for Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial Spirit.

Moreover, Prabhas has also joined hands with director Hanu Raghavapudi for a project. He also has Salaar Part 2. However, details about these projects have been kept under wraps by the makers.

