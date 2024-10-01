Throwback: When Prabhas chose Jr NTR first above Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu

It is not wrong to say that Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu among others are the most sought-after celebrities in the Indian film industry. With several blockbuster films on their name, these predominantly South actors are known for their exceptional onscreen performances, powerpack action sequences, dapper looks, and whatnot. But do you know who Prabhas ranked at the top in terms of performance on screen between Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, RC, and Jr NTR? Well, the Kalki 2898 AD actor chose Jr NTR.

In 2018, Prabhas graced the fun chat show, Koffee With Karan with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli. The trio candidly conversed with the host and filmmaker Karan Johar. During the famous Koffe With Karan’s rapid-fire round, Karan asked Prabhas to rate in terms of performance onscreen between Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. To this, the Spirit actor smiled a bit and chose Jr NTR first followed by Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.

Although the complete episode ft the Baahubali trio became super successful and full of revelations, this particular rapid-fire round made heads turn. Jr NTR fans were extremely happy to see the Rebel start appreciating their favorite star.

Another major highlight of the show has to be when Prabhas opened up about his linkup rumors with former co-star Anushka Shetty. Talking about it, he said, “If any two people will work together for two years, of course, they will be linked. But I wasn't dating Anushka. Ask Raj (Rajamouli) if you want.”

Further, when Karan Johar said that things were complicated since Anushka played Prabhas’ wife and mother in the Baahubali series, the Rebel star made a quirky remark and questioned, “Exactly, see, how can I date her?”

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD. The film was released on June 26 and features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani as central characters Next, he will be seen in a romantic-comedy horror flick. The film Raja Saab Fan India is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 10, 2025. Besides, Prabhas will collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the highly anticipated film Spirit.

