Prabhas' Fauji to feature Pakistani actress Sajal Ali as leading lady? Here’s what we know

Prabhas has been riding high on success after the release of his massive pan-India movie Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial included an ensemble cast of stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Rana Daggubati, and more. However, the actor has also been speculated to enthrall on the silver screen once again in a film tentatively titled Fauji (working title). As per reports, Pakistani actress Sajal Ali is all set to join the Prabhas starrer.

Prabhas’ Fauji to feature Pakistani actress Sajal Ali?

The Salaar actor is set to collaborate with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapadi for his next film, tentatively called Fauji. While the male protagonist of the project seems to have been finalized, the rumors about the leading lady keep doing the rounds.

While earlier, it was Mrunal Thakur who was speculatively roped in for the same, a new report doing the rounds amongst the fans suggests that Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has been roped in for Fauji. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same as of yet.

More about Prabhas’ period action drama, Fauji

As disclosed by the filmmaker himself, the upcoming film is set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era of India, and will be centered around a unique love story. A true-blue period action drama, certain other reports suggest that Prabhas might be enacting the role of a British soldier, and as a result, the makers have approached a pan-Asian actress like Sajal Ali.

The shooting for Fauji will tentatively begin in September 2024, and reportedly, a substantial budget has been allocated for the massive project. The pre-production technicalities for the project have begun in full swing, including the musical score being set up under the capable hands of Vishal Chandrashekhar.

While three songs have completed their recording, on the other hand, multiple opulent sets are being constructed around Hyderabad to facilitate the shooting of the film.

Sajal Ali and her connection with Indian films

Sajal Ali has been one of the most-loved, successful, and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani film industry. The actress has already been a part of the Indian entertainment industry since she became a part of Sridevi’s 2018 film, Mom. While she hasn’t continued pursuing projects in India, she enjoys a massive fan following overseas nonetheless.

