Is R Madhavan all set to enter the LCU as the next villain opposite Raghava Lawrence in Benz? Actor REACTS to buzz

R Madhavan has been one of those actors who has redefined versatility at its core. He has worked across pan-India films and impressed everyone with his successful performances. And as per the latest rumors, Maddy, apparently, was locked in to enter the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe, as he was onboard as the main antagonist in the upcoming film Benz. And now, the star has reacted to the buzz.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), R Madhavan reshared the rumored headlines from a leading daily and dismissed speculations about him being a part of the film Benz, and broadly the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe.

Take a look at his post here:

He wrote, “Hey this is news to me. as much as it sounds exciting and I would love to be part of a universe like this. I’m surprised with this news because I have no clue about this. Madhavan joins LCU as he roped in for Raghava Lawrence's 'Benz'….”

While R Madhavan’s screen presence in South cinema has lessened over the years, the star has maintained a great connection even now with his colleagues and friends from the industry.

For instance, a few days back, the Minnale star had dropped a major shoutout to his buddy and actor Ajith, who started his car racing team.

Madhavan credited the unwavering zeal and spirit of work imbibed in the senior actor and expressed how Ajith never ceases to follow his dream and passions.

Check out the post here:

He shared, “Now this is the team I can’t wait to watch on the tracks .. what an unbelievable and incredible man... He just goes after his dreams, no matter what… #ajithkumarracing .. #ajithkumar.”

As for his work front, R Madhavan has a range of films panned out, both across the Hindi and South cinema belt.

These include Test with Nayanthara and Siddharth, Adhirshtasaali with Sharmiela Mandre and others. His film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won appreciation from audiences and criitics alike.

