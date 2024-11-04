Amaran full movie leaked online: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's biographical action movie falls victim to piracy

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Amaran with Sai Pallavi has been gaining widespread recognition since its release on Diwali 2024 (October 31). While the biographical action film has been running successfully in theaters, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s starrer reportedly leaked online.

As shocking as it sounds, as per a report in ABP Live, Amaran’s release has been tainted by piracy. The pirated high-definition copies of the movie have appeared on several notorious sites within days of Amaran’s release in theaters. The movie based on martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan has reportedly been leaked on MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and several Telegram channels.

As digital piracy threatens the success of various films and undermines the hard work of everyone involved in the production, Amaran's box-office performance is also expected to suffer a significant loss.

It is pertinent to mention that India's law against piracy is very strict, especially in the realm of films. Downloading or streaming pirated content is punishable in our country. If found guilty, offenders may face fines and imprisonment of up to three years under the Copyright Act.

If found guilty, offenders may face fines and imprisonment of up to three years under the Copyright Act. While the government has been working continuously on curbing the issue, piracy has been a persisting issue that has been troubling the filmmakers and the entertainment industry.

Coming back to Amaran, the movie is based on the book India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. Amaran is a biographical action-war film that focuses on the soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan. Unfortunately, he was martyred during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014, and the movie explores the real-life challenges he faced.

Advertisement

Besides Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, Amaran features Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar, and Rohman Shawl, among others, in supporting yet crucial roles. Besides Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, Amaran features Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar, and Rohman Shawl, among others, in supporting yet crucial roles. It is pertinent to mention that Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and bankrolled by legendary actor Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Have you watched Amaran yet? If so, do let us know how you like the film in the comments.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Exclusive: Not Shraddha or Triptii Dimri, Sreeleela to join Allu Arjun for a dance number; NO cameo of Samantha