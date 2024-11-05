Dhanush convinced Sai Pallavi to remain calm and not quit Suriya's action thriller NGK? Find out

Sai Pallavi, who is currently basking in the success of her film Amaran, recently opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran). The movie was directed by Selvaraghavan and featured Suriya as the main lead. In an interview with Behindwoods, the actress revealed that she wanted to quit as she felt "uncomfortable" during her initial days on the set.

Sai Pallavi said, "When I first arrived at the N.G.K. set, I was quite uncomfortable because I couldn't tell whether I was doing well or not. After each shot, Selva sir wouldn’t confirm if it was okay or not." The Amaran actress recalled feeling lost as she was not convinced with her performance.

However, Sai Pallavi shared that Dhanush reached out to her to help with the situation. She said, "Dhanush called me and asked how things were going with Selva’s shoot. I expressed my concerns, and he reassured me, saying, 'Don’t worry, he’s just testing us. It will all be fine soon.'"

After talking to Dhanush, Sai Pallavi felt relieved and began shooting for NGK with a positive attitude. She also received constant support from her co-star Suriya on the sets of the film.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is currently on cloud nine following the success of Amaran, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. The movie is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial entered the Rs 100 crore club in just three days of its release. Despite stiff competition from movies like Lucky Baskhar, Brother, Bloody Beggar, KA, Singham Again and more, the film passed the Monday test with flying colors.

Reports suggest that Amaran might become the second highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT.

