Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about importance of keeping weight in check post myositis, spills beans on her ‘anti-inflammatory’ diet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been quite straightforward in her opinions about life and work. The actress on her career front has never ceased to prove her versatility, earning high praise from her fans. However, she has also dealt with criticism constructively. Recently, during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her social media account, Samantha left everyone speechless with her sassy yet graceful response over a remark about her physique.

Answering one of the fans’ questions, asking her to bulk up and gain some weight, Samantha responded that she is perfectly fine maintaining her weight within a certain bracket, which keeps her auto-immune condition of myositis under check. She revealed being on a strict anti-inflammatory diet has helped her so far.

Emphasizing the philosophy to ‘let others live’, the diva said, “Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet that is required for my condition, which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps it in a certain weight bracket, and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition. Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024.”

Well, the actress took a sabbatical from work for a few months after she was diagnosed with myositis. Fast forward to now, and the diva is back to business and is anticipating the release of her high-octane action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Besides her busy work front, Samantha also never forgets to steal out moments of bliss and relaxation. For instance, back on November 2, 2024, the Kushi actress dropped a candid photo dump from the spirited moments she spent during a vacation in Rajasthan.

Check out the photos here:

While she shelled out major fashion goals with her comfy and unique choice of outfits for the trip, the fact that she just dipped in fun and bliss elated her massive fan bases in no time.

For the unversed, Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK, would be released on November 7, 2024.

