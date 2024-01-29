Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushing looking into her phone as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the most talented and in-demand actresses in the country at present. Over the years, the actress has earned a reputation for being able to portray even the most complex of emotions on screen with indiscernible ease.

The actress is also known to be an avid traveler and is often seen at the airport, jetting off to various destinations around the world. In the latest update, Samantha was spotted at the Hyderabad airport earlier today. The Kushi actress was seen donning a denim outfit, which consisted of a black top and denim jeans, which she paired with a denim jacket. Further, she was also seen sporting a pair of shades and topped off her look with high heels. The actress was also seen smiling, as she checked something on her phone.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

Samantha is currently on a break from acting. The actress was last seen in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy film Kushi, which came out last year. The film also featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead and had other prominent names like Jayaram, Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and many more in crucial roles.

Although the film received mixed reviews at the time of release, the chemistry that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha exhibited on screen garnered widespread praise. Further, the music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab also received critical and commercial acclaim.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American web series Citadel, which featured Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The Indian adaptation has been helmed by director duo Raj & DK, marking their second collaboration with the actress after the second season of the spy thriller show The Family Man. Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, alongside Samantha.

The Super Deluxe actress was also supposed to be a part of British-Indian director Philip John’s upcoming film Chennai Story. However, according to the latest reports, Shruti Haasan has replaced Samantha as the lead actress in the film. Official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

