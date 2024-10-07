‘I’ve been allowed to make mistakes…’: Jr NTR on why he doesn’t want his children to carry on his family’s legacy

Jr NTR, who is basking in the glory of Devara: Part 1, revealed in a recent interview that he doesn’t want his children to feel pressured into following the family legacy. In an interview with the Associated Press, the actor said, “I want to allow them to explore, rather than pressuring it on them. They need to decide for themselves.”

The actor further shared that he was a national-level badminton player and a professional classical dancer who had the opportunity to see the world. He revealed that his father did not restrict him to just acting. He said, “I’ve been allowed to make mistakes, but they were corrected with my family’s guidance.”

Moreover, the actor expressed that he wants to set an example for his sons, rather than becoming someone whose footsteps they have to follow. However, the Devara actor also disclosed that his sons do want to become actors because of the environment they are growing up in.

For those unfamiliar, Jr NTR comes from a long line of actors in Telugu cinema, starting from his legendary grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as NTR. Later, the RRR actor’s father, Nandamuri Balakrishna, became an actor and later transitioned into politics. Similarly, Jr NTR’s uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and his older brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, are also popular actors.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Jr NTR was last seen in the movie Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie which is a two-parter duology features the story of the titular man who sets out against his former friends and fights against them in any injustice they pursue, becoming an urban legend.

Years passed and the legend just kept getting stronger with Devara's son Vara, trying to live a simple life. The movie features the RRR actor in a dual role with an ensemble cast of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kalaiyarasan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more playing key roles.

The actor is next set to appear alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

