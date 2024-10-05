Amidst success of Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR drops big update on the filming of its sequel; 'We have shot for...'

While moviegoers have been thrilled to superstar Jr NTR in some high-octane action sequences in his last blockbuster Devara: Part 1, fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s next part. Amidst the hype, the RRR actor shared an important update on Koratala Siva’s directorial in a recent interview.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Jr NTR was congratulated on the success of Devara: Part 1. Further, he was also asked if they had completed the shooting for the second installment of the franchise. Reacting to this, Jr NTR said, “No, not yet. We have shot for a few sequences but now that we have got this responsibility Part 1 is going good, I think we will take a little more time to etch Part 2 into something bigger and better and which excites the audiences a little bit.”

Further, the superstar said I just want my director to take a month off and he sent Kortala Siva away from Hyderabad as a gift. “I said, I am going to send you away from Hyderabad. Go one month. Just go have fun and don’t think about anything else. Come back and then we will start writing for it again,” Jr NTR added.

Moreover, the actor also confirmed that although the story for Devara: Part 2 is already ready and they have shot for two brilliant sequences they just need some time to refresh and re-energise and get back to the script.

Coming back to Devara: Part 1 which was released on September 27, the film has become the highest-grossing solo opener for both Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, who feature as the lead couple. It is worth mentioning that the film also marks the second-biggest opener of the year and is poised for an even more remarkable weekend. Besides the lead couple, Devara features Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and many more in key roles.

Helmed by Kortala Siva, the plot of Devara revolves around the tale of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The action drama follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

