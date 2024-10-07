Who is Shrutika Arjun? Actress with 4 flop films in Tamil, a reality show winner, and now in Bigg Boss Hindi

Bigg Boss Season 18 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started its broadcast on October 6, 2024. However, for Tamil reality show fans, it would be a treat to see actress Shrutika Arjun entering the game.

As the actress makes her way to the Hindi reality show, here’s a quick look at her filmography over the years and personal life.

Who is Shrutika Arjun?

Shrutika Arjun is a popular television personality who has formerly made her appearance in cinema as well, playing lead roles. The entrepreneur and former actress made her debut in Tamil films back in 2002 before making a return to the TV space in 2022.

Her first film as an actress was the Suriya starrer Sri, directed by Pushpavasagan. The action-drama flick featured Shrutika and Gayatri Jayaraman in the leading roles with the former only being 16 at the time of her debut.

The movie featured Suriya as a mercenary who longs for his father’s love. However, due to a misunderstanding, he is ostracized with Shurtika playing his love interest. An old report from the Hindu even lauded the leading pair of the film and called Suriya and Shrutika’s chemistry a “nice screen pair.”

Subsequently, the actress went ahead to play a lead role in the movie Album, starring Shrutika and Allari Naresh’s elder brother Aryan Rajesh. The film directed by Vasanthabalan as his debut venture also was Rajesh’s first movie in Tamil.

The romantic drama movie featured the tale of two neighbors who have a loving relationship with each other’s families. However, when hurdles come up, both of them have to face some challenges which can break their love. The film is popularly known for its song “Chellame Chellam”, marking Shreya Ghosal’s debut in Tamil.

Watch the song Chellame Chellam here:

In 2003, the actress went on to feature alongside R Madhavan in the movie Nala Damayanthi, directed by Mouli with Kamal Haasan bankrolling and writing it. The Tamil film featured the story of a Tamil cook getting stuck in Australia and also had Toxic director Geetu Mohandas in the lead role.

The movie was even remade in Hindi as Ramji Londonwaley with Maddy reprising his role. Moving ahead, Shrutika also made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the movie Swapnam Kondu Thulabharam. The film featured actor-minister Suresh Gopi and Kunchacko Boban in lead roles.

The movie which still remains Shrutika’s only Malayalam movie portrayed her as Suresh Gopi’s love interest in the film. Finally, in 2003, Shrutika went on to feature in her final movie to date called Thithikudhe, a Tamil romance film starring Jiiva and Sridevi Vijaykumar in the leading roles.

Cutting short her acting career to just 2 years, the actress went on to pursue higher education. The actress returned to the entertainment industry later by appearing in the third season of the Tamil reality series Cooku with Comali.

The former actress who participated in the show as a contestant went on to become that season’s winner and later went on to become a guest host on Vijay TV itself with the show, Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 4.

Shrutika also continued in reality shows by playing as a contestant in shows like Anda Ka Kasam and Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Solriya. In 2023, the actress even became a judge in the stand-up comedy show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? Champions Season 4.

Now, the actress has also ventured into the Hindi-language show Bigg Boss Season 18 and is playing as one of the 18 contestants in total.

Shrutika Arjun’s personal life

Shrutika Arjun was born on September 17, 1987 to Sivasankar and Kalpana. Her paternal grandfather Thengai Srinivasan is a revered actor of Tamil cinema and dramatic plays who was popular from the 1960s up until his death in 1987.

The actress’s cousins Yogi and Adithya are also actors in cinema. Shrutika is now married to a businessman called Arjun and also has a son with him.

