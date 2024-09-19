Kaavaalaa choreographer Jani Master booked under POCSO Act in sexual harassment case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment, which might be triggering for some readers.

Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani Basha, has been accused of allegedly assaulting a woman choreographer who used to work as his assistant. Following a complaint by the victim, police officials launched a probe into the matter. They have also registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

According to media reports, Jailer's Kaavaalaa choreographer has been accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman who used to work with him. As per the woman’s complaint, the police initially booked Jani Master under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was a minor at the time of the crime, following which the choreographer is facing charges under the POCSO ACT.

Moreover, Onmanorama reported that Jani Master is currently absconding, and cops have launched a search mission to locate his whereabouts.

The woman has also lodged a complaint with the Telangana Women’s Commission. Talking about the same, the chairperson of the committee said, "The girl does not have security. The commission has issued orders to provide police protection to her. No one who misbehaves with women will be spared."

Meanwhile, Jani Master has not yet responded to the sexual harassment allegations against him. He has also reportedly taken a step back from his film projects. More details about Jani Master's case are still awaited.

Nonetheless, this is not the only case against Telugu choreographer Jani Master. According to some reports, he was earlier sentenced to prison in Hyderabad back in 2015. He was allegedly involved in a college fight case. However, the charges against him were later dropped by the officials.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

