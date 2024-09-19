7 best Malayalam movies on OTT: Aavesham, Manjummel Boys to 2018; check the full list

Are you a fan of Malayalam cinema and looking forward to watch some of their best films on OTT? Then you are in for a treat. Over the years, Malayalam cinema has come a long way due to its rich storytelling. From dramas to thrillers, it has a lot to offer to the audiences. So, let's take a look at the best Malayalam movies that are available to watch on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

7 best Malayalam movies on OTT

Hridayam (2022)

OTT Platform - Disney+ Hotstar

Genre - Romance/Musical

Rating - 8.1/10 on IMDb

Do you like watching light-hearted Malayalam romantic movies? If yes, then do give Hridayam a watch. This film starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film revolves around the life of an engineering student named Arun who deals with heartbreak after his girlfriend leaves him due to his bad habits. However, he decides to change his life for good and become a responsible adult who can look after his family.

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

OTT Platform - Amazon Prime Video

Genre - Comedy/Drama

Rating - 8.5/10 on IMDb

Kumbalangi Nights is surely one of the best Malayalam movies on OTT. This Fahadh Faasil starrer directed by Madhu C. Narayanan is about four siblings who do get along with each other. However, circumstances force them to help and support one another during challenging times. Do watch this movie if you like to watch comedy dramas.

Manjummel Boys (2024)

OTT Platform - Disney+ Hotstar

Genre - Thriller/Drama

Rating - 8.3/10 on IMDb

Manjummel Boys took Malayalam cinema to another level with its gripping narrative. The film directed by Chidambaram is a survival thriller film based on real-life events in Kodaikanal. In this film, a group of friends visit the Guna Caves. However, their lives take a tragic turn after one of their friends falls into a dangerous pit posing a threat to his life.

Bangalore Days (2014)

OTT Platform - Disney+ Hotstar

Genre - Romance/Drama

Rating - 8.3/10 on IMDb

If you have siblings or cousins with whom you have a great bond, then you should definitely watch Bangalore Days. This film featured Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Nivin Pauly and others in lead roles. The film was directed by Anjali Menon. Bangalore Days shows the life of three cousins who decide to move to Bangalore to fulfill all their childhood dreams. However, their dynamics change after seeing the reality and hardships of life.

2018 (2023)

OTT Platform - SonyLiv

Genre - Thriller/Action

Rating - 8.3/10 on IMDb

Are you a fan of survival thrillers? If yes, then this film is surely one of the best Malayalam movies on OTT. 2018 starring Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and others was directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film revolves around the lives of different people who get stuck amid massive floods in Kerala. However, they decide to unite to survive and overcome the catastrophic situation.

Aavesham (2024)

OTT Platform - Amazon Prime Video

Genre - Action/Comedy

Rating - 7.8/10 on IMDb

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil was a blockbuster hit and everyone loved the actor's comic timing in the film. The film was directed by Jithu Madhavan. Aavesham is one of the best Malayalam movies 2024 which revolves around the lives of three college students who are bullied by their seniors. In order to take revenge from them, they form an alliance with a local goon named Ranga. However, things take a drastic as well as a hilarious turn when they become friends and learn the reality of their relationship.

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024)

OTT Platform - Netflix

Genre - Adventure/Drama

Rating - 7.1/10 on IMDb

Aadujeevitham is one of the finest works of Prithviraj Sukumaran and he worked on this film for around 16 years. Shocking, right? No wonder this is one of the best Malayalam movies of all time. In this film directed by Blessy, the actor plays the role of a migrant worker Najeeb who travels to Saudi Arabia to look for a job and support his family. However, he finds himself in a challenging situation after he is forced to become a slave in the middle of the desert.

Which one of these 7 best Malayalam movies on OTT are you going to watch? Do let us know.

