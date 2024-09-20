Jr NTR drops major update on his anticipated movie NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel

Jr NTR has been quite busy for the past couple of days, as he is involved with the promotions of Devara, his upcoming solo pan-Indian release after six years. During the same, he also spilled the beans on another of his upcoming mega projects, helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Addressing the much anticipated film, the actor mentioned that the director Prashanth Neel is already working towards flagging off the shooting of the yet untitled film by October 21, 2024. In fact the filmmaker will even start a few months of shooting for the project with the other cast members. However, Tarak will be joining the sets of the film sometime later.

Revealing more, Jr NTR said, “Prashanth Neel will commence shooting for the film from October 21. He will start shooting scenes that don’t need my presence, the work will progress with other cast till a month or so. I will join the sets in January 2025.”

For the unversed, it was back on August 9, 2024, when the makers of this film, Mythri Movie Makers, dropped the much-needed update on the project nearly two years after its initial announcement. Through a post on their official account on X (formerly Twitter), the makers shared an intriguing poster for the film as well as revealed its release date.

The caption along with the post read, “This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026. MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.”

Quite interestingly, back on September 10, 2024, the RRR star shared a group photo with filmmakers Ayan Mukerji, Koratala Siva, and Prashanth Neel. With each of them, he has a project in the making or awaiting a release. The picture surely left all the fans of Jr NTR excited.

Fast forward to now, Jr NTR is spearheading the Koratala Siva directorial Devara: Part 1, which will hit theaters on September 27, 2024. The film stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

