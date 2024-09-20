‘Without showing off…’: Jr NTR comments on Thalapathy Vijay’s dancing during Devara promotions

Superstar Jr NTR, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, left Thalapathy Vijay’s fans in awe when he said he admired his dance movies. Talking about the same, Jr NTR even called himself a ‘huge fan’ of the Leo actor’s dance style. At a recent event in Chennai, Jr NTR said, “Dance should look like dance and not like aerobics and gymnastics. It has to be effortlessly done like how Thalapathy Vijay Sir does. When he dances, it does not look like he is dancing. He is very soft, that is what dance needs to be like.

It never looks like he’s trying too hard. He performs beautifully while staying cool and composed, without showing off. I am a huge fan of his dance.” Moreover, the RRR actor also revealed that he and Thalapathy Vijay used to interact very often in the past, but over the years, their interactions have become less frequent. He went on to add that it has been years since they last spoke. ‘He is extremely busy, we did not speak off late but we used to speak a lot,” Jr NTR added.

At the same event, when the Devara actor was asked about filmmaker Atlee, he praised him and called him a fantastic director. Additionally, Jr NTR recalled the time when the Jawan director gave a brilliant one-liner and how they discussed a beautiful rom-com.

Moreover, the War 2 actor revealed that despite the discussion of a possible movie together, they both got busy with their respective professional commitments but he hopes to collaborate with him in the future.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR was last seen with Ram Charan in the blockbuster SS Rajamouli's film RRR. Apart from RC and NTR, the film featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Next, as mentioned earlier, he is prepping for the release of Devara: Part 1 with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Siva Kortala's directorial is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024. Apart from Devara, the superstar will also be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji's film.

