'We are divided by language but not by cinema': Jr NTR opens up about Prabhas starrer Baahubali's impact on audiences

Jr NTR is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Devara: Part 1. Ahead of the film's release, the actor, along with Janhvi Kapoor, attended a press meet in Chennai. During the event, Jr NTR heaped praises on SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and its impact on the audiences.

Jr NTR mentioned that because of Prabha starrer Baahubali, the audiences are not divided by cinema. He said, "Especially after Baahubali, we are divided by language but not by cinema anymore. It is not Kollywood, it is not sandalwood, it is not Bollywood, Tollywood anymore. We speak different languages but we are together with only one word called as cinema. This shows that the movies that have released and have really done good at the box office proves that we are not divided anymore."

At the Devara event in Chennai, Jr NTR also expressed gratitude to his team and especially director Koratala Siva. He said that the filmmaker and music composer Anirudh Ravichander are the pillars of Devara. He also shared with the audience members that Chennai holds a special place in his heart as he trained in Kuchipudi in the city during the initial days of his career.

During the event, Jr NTR also expressed his desire to work with Tamil director Vetrimaaran. He said, "I’m gonna ask my favorite director…Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me. Let’s do a straight Tamil movie and we can later dub it into Telugu."

Take a look at Jr NTR's speech from the event below:

Meanwhile, Devara starring Jr NTR in the lead role will hit the big screens in a few days on September 27. The actor will portray dual roles in the film - both the father and his son. Saif Ali Khan will be playing the formidable antagonist against him on the big screens.

Devara also marks Janhvi's much-awaited Telugu debut before RC 16. Apart from them, the cast of the film also includes Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, Shruti Marathe, Srikanth, Ajay and more.

