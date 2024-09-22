Devara First Review: Anirudh Ravichander hints Jr NTR starrer will be a winner at the box office

Anirudh Ravichander engaged in this same practice during the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer and as well as for Leo and Jawan. The music composer has now tweeted about Devara, just 5 days ahead of the film's mega release on September 27. His emojis alongside the hashtag #Devara suggest that he has watched the film and believes that it will be a winner at the box office.

Anirudh continues the tradition of reviewing his films in advance of their release. Now it remains to be seen what's in store for us this Friday. Meanwhile, fans can't keep calm over Anirudh's tweet about Devara movie. One of the users commented, "The Last Same tweet from Ani was for INDUSTRY HIT JAILER." while another called it "Sure shot BB."

In other news, the grand pre-release event of Devara was canceled due to a massive crowd at the venue. Sharing the statement regarding the same, the makers of the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer tweeted, "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are truly sorry for the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support. Team Devara."

Heartbroken Jr NTR also recorded a video for his fans as this was his first pre-release event for a solo film that's releasing 6 years after RRR.

Under the direction of Koratala Siva, Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The much-awaited release of September 2024 will be out in theaters in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

