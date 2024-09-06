Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1's run time to be longer than usual? Here’s what we know

Jr NTR’s next film Devara has been under the spotlight ever since it is nearing its date of release. The Koratala Siva directorial features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is apparently based on a real-life historical event that took place in Andhra Pradesh. With all the buzz going on about the project, the latest scoop suggests that the makers have finalized the run time of the film.

As per reports by News18, Devara: Part 1 has settled for a total run time of 3 hours and 10 minutes. Considering the expanse of the film and the stellar star cast, the apparent run time will surely bring the best cinematic experience for the viewers.

Besides this, Devara’s latest song Daavudi has been out and is stirring quite the storm amongst the audiences already. It features the lead pair, Jr NTR and Janhvi, dancing to electrifying beats, and the Anirudh Ravichander musical scoreboard has already won millions of hearts.

Coming to the release of the film, which is scheduled for September 27, 2024, there has been a lot of conjecture about when the trailer of the film might be released. As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, sources close to the development have revealed that it would come out on September 10, 2024.

Apart from these, there has also been buzz about Jr NTR essaying a double role in the film. It all began when the makers dropped an intriguing poster, which they captioned ‘Faces of Fear’.

It featured the RRR actor giving two different facial expressions, and in both, he looked equally scary and menacing. Soon enough, it led many of the fans to question whether the actor would be playing double roles in the film or not.

Coming to the cast of the film, Devara would feature the debut of two Bollywood stars in South films, which are Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. While the former essays the female lead role, the latter is supposed to play the antagonist in the film.

Other than them, Devara includes some of the most talented names as its cast, such as Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma and many others.

